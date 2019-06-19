Henry Beverly "Bev" Taylor, Jr.

1948-2019

Henry Beverly "Bev" Taylor, Jr, 70, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was a man of courage, conviction, and confidence who loved his family and contributed to his community at large. Bev was born on August 26, 1948 in Radford, Virginia to Henry Beverly Taylor, Sr and Margaret Lenora Robertson Taylor. He attended seminary at St. John Vianney in Richmond, Virginia, then continued his education at the College of William and Mary, University of Virginia, and Johns Hopkins University. After relocating to Houston in the late 1970s, Bev began a decades-long career in sales management in the oil and gas industry. He was active in the Houston Alumni Association Chapter of the College of William and Mary and the Houston Highland Games Association. Bev is survived by his second wife, Lisa Marie Blatney Taylor, his daughter Sarah Kathleen Taylor Tasian and her husband, Gregory Edward Tasian, and grandsons, Dominic Souren Tasian and Pascal Emil Tasian, of Philadelphia, his daughter Laura Elizabeth Taylor of Seattle, his brother William Randall Taylor of San Diego, and his brother James Edward Taylor of Tomball. A Christian Mass will be held at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land at a date to be determined. Interment of ashes will occur at the William and Mary Memorial Garden in Williamsburg, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bev's memory may be made to the William and Mary Alumni Association at wmalumni.com, or 500 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185.