Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Davis


2002 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Davis Obituary
Henry Phillip Davis
2002-2019
Henry Davis, 16, died after being involved in a tragic automobile accident. He is greeted in heaven by his grandfather, Richard Cary. He has left here his parents, Richard and Laura; sister, Sarah and brothers, Michael and James; grandmother, Kaye Cary; grandparents, James and Martha Davis; 10 aunts, 10 uncles, 21 cousins, and dear friend, Mina.
Henry was a very kind, compassionate young man. His hugs were meaningful and healing. He was happy to make others laugh and feel better when they were down. He loved his family and friends and was really enjoying life. He was our sweet boy, greatly loved, and will be missed beyond any measure. He was taken from us too young, and we know that he would have continued to develop into an amazing man. Be with God, and we will see you again.
In lieu of flowers, Henry would have preferred a donation be made in his honor to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Community, the Houston SPCA or any other cause that is special to you.
Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave condolences for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now