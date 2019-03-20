Henry Phillip Davis

2002-2019

Henry Davis, 16, died after being involved in a tragic automobile accident. He is greeted in heaven by his grandfather, Richard Cary. He has left here his parents, Richard and Laura; sister, Sarah and brothers, Michael and James; grandmother, Kaye Cary; grandparents, James and Martha Davis; 10 aunts, 10 uncles, 21 cousins, and dear friend, Mina.

Henry was a very kind, compassionate young man. His hugs were meaningful and healing. He was happy to make others laugh and feel better when they were down. He loved his family and friends and was really enjoying life. He was our sweet boy, greatly loved, and will be missed beyond any measure. He was taken from us too young, and we know that he would have continued to develop into an amazing man. Be with God, and we will see you again.

In lieu of flowers, Henry would have preferred a donation be made in his honor to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Community, the Houston SPCA or any other cause that is special to you.

