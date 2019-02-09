Henry Joseph Drapela III

1961-2019

Henry Joseph Drapela III, age 57, of Houston, Texas, passed away February 6, 2019 surrounded by family.

Joey owned two car dealerships and invested in real estate. He was a member of, or made regular contributions to, many associations including Heights Rotary, The 100 Club, Texas Independent Automobile Dealers Association, Houston Independent Automobile Dealers Association, HLSR, Fisher House Foundation, March of Dimes, USA Cares, Inc., s Project, American Civil Rights Union, Binglewood Civic Club, George W. Bush Presidential Center, NRA, Sheriff's Association of Texas, Texans for Greg Abbott, Texas Children's Hospital, and Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

He had a passion for travelling the world, visiting 22 counties, some up to three times, and he had family and friends accompany him on his travels.

Joey is survived by his mother, Judy Drapela; father, Henry Joseph Drapela, Jr. (Paula); brother, William Drapela; niece and nephew, Jessica and Julian Drapela; brother, David Drapela (Emily); nephew, Charles Drapela; former stepmother, Betsy Drapela; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be at Pat H. Foley & Co., located at 1200 W 34th St. Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm. The funeral service will be at Pat H. Foley & Co. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 1 pm. The committal service will be at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, located at 13001 Katy Freeway Houston, Texas, on Monday, February 11, 2019 following the service. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019