Henry F. Lindley, Jr.

1932-2019

Henry Franklin Lindley, Jr, passed on to eternal life on March 18, 2019 at 86 years old. He was born on March 19, 1932 in Navasota, Texas, to Henry F. Lindley, Sr. and Anna Lartigue Conoly Lindley.

He married the love of his life, Jeanette Elizabeth Reimers on August 30, 1958 in Houston, Texas. In his own words, "the crowing joy to our marriage came October 14, 1959 when our daughter Anita Jeanette Lindley was born".

Henry received a BA degree in Liberal Arts from Texas A&M in 1954. He then served in the U.S. Army for two years. In 1961 he completed his MA degree in Educational Administration at A&M. In 1956 he started his 37 year career with the Houston ISD serving as a high school English Teacher, high school Assistant Principal and retiring as the Executive Director of the HISD Special Education Department.

He was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church for 50 years where he served in many capacities. He was also a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas and was very active in the Houston Association of Retired Teachers.

He is predeceased by both parents and his sister, Virginia Lindley Ford. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanette Elizabeth Lindley, his loving daughter, Anita J. Lindley, and by several nieces, nephews, cousins and an extended Lindley family that adored him.

His celebration of life will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079.

Memorials may be made in his name to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 4300 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston, Texas 77018. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019