Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Wake
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:45 PM - 7:45 PM
Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holman Street Baptist Church
3501 Holman Street
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Holman Street Baptist Church
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Henry Garner


1945 - 2020
Henry Garner Obituary
MR. HENRY M. GARNER
1945-2020
passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. There will be a wake service on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:45pm to 7:45pm in the Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home.There will be a visitation on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Holman Street Baptist Church 3501 Holman Street Houston, Tx 77004, The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 11am at the Church. Pastor Manson Johnson, officiating. The interment will follow at 12:30pm at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, Tx.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
