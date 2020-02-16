|
|
MR. HENRY M. GARNER
1945-2020
passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. There will be a wake service on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:45pm to 7:45pm in the Memorial Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home.There will be a visitation on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Holman Street Baptist Church 3501 Holman Street Houston, Tx 77004, The Celebration of Life Services will begin at 11am at the Church. Pastor Manson Johnson, officiating. The interment will follow at 12:30pm at Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, Tx.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020