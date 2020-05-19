Henry Gomez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Gomez
1954-2020
Henry Gomez, native Houstonian, born on February 25, 1954 passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. Attended St. Christopher Church years ago and moved and attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
For more information visit Klein Funeral Home at www.kleinfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved