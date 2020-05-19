Henry Gomez
1954 - 2020
Henry Gomez
1954-2020
Henry Gomez, native Houstonian, born on February 25, 1954 passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. Attended St. Christopher Church years ago and moved and attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
For more information visit Klein Funeral Home at www.kleinfh.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
(281) 351-7233
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 19, 2020
michael smith
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Steve and Irma Rodriguez
Friend
May 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of you. The obituary is really nice and describes him perfectly. We were lucky to have him in our lives. Well always remember his great sense of humor and loving heart. Unfortunately, we will not be able to make the services but you all are in our thoughts and prayers. Xoxo
Jennifer Lopez
Family
May 18, 2020
I first met Rick when I was 6 years old. He soon became a wonderful husband to my sister and a great father to their children. Rick was always there for me whenever I needed anything at all. There are no words worthy to explain how he touched my life.
He will forever be in my heart. I will treasure all of the birthdays, holidays, celebrations, the long "talks", the many memories and laughs we shared over the years.
Love you Rick

Helen Sanchez
Family
