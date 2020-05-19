I first met Rick when I was 6 years old. He soon became a wonderful husband to my sister and a great father to their children. Rick was always there for me whenever I needed anything at all. There are no words worthy to explain how he touched my life.

He will forever be in my heart. I will treasure all of the birthdays, holidays, celebrations, the long "talks", the many memories and laughs we shared over the years.

Love you Rick





Helen Sanchez

