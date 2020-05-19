Henry Gomez
1954-2020
Henry Gomez, native Houstonian, born on February 25, 1954 passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. Attended St. Christopher Church years ago and moved and attended Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2020.