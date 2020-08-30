Harry Grant
1944-2020
Harry Herbert Grant, 76, passed away August 25, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home near Kerrville, TX after several years with Parkinson's Disease. Harry was born in Houston on July 6, 1944, the only child of Eugene Herbert Grant and Ruby Lee Grant. He lived all his life in neighborhoods near Rice University, attending Poe Elementary and Lanier Junior High, and graduated from San Marcos Academy and Baylor University. Harry made lifelong friends everywhere he went to school, and many of them faithfully supported him through his illness.
Harry's father built the Grant Motel on South Main Street in 1940. Harry operated the motel from 1970 until he sold the property in 2005. During those years he was an active member of the University Area Rotary Club and the Houston Hotel and Motel Association. In retirement he spent more of his time at his home in the Hill Country. He built his dream house on the top of a hill where he could watch the sunset every night. He furnished it with estate sale finds and loved hosting his friends and family there.
Harry is survived by his children Kara Grant (Kerrville), Kevin Grant (Charleston, SC) and Aaron Grant (Kerrville). Due to Covid-19, no memorial event is planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (or www.parkinson.org
) or Hill Country Memorial Hospice, 1020 S. State Hwy. 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 (or www.hillcountrymemorial.org
).
