Henry Wildy Harding
1924-2019
Henry Harding passed away on May 6 at the age of 94. Hank was born in Hearne, Tx and earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M. His college years were interrupted by World War II, where he served four years in the U.S. Navy. He married Jo Ann, the love of his life in 1949. They shared 69 loving years of marriage. Hank first worked for Superior Oil and later was self employed in the oil and gas industry. He was a great family man, inventor, innovator, and entrepeneur with a brilliant mind, willing smile, and a strong sense of humor.
Hank is survived by his wife Jo Ann, children Pamela Harding Barras, son Mark, grandchildren Kate and Reed Harding, Blake Barras and great granddaughters Nora and Blythe.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 12, 2019