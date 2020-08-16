1/1
Henry Hill
1944 - 2020
Henry Lawrence Hill passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Lakeway, Texas, surrounded by family. He was 75.
Larry was born November 24, 1944 in Crowley, LA to Mary Louise Forshag and Robert E. Hill, Jr. After living in Amite and Kentwood, LA for a short period of time, the family then moved to New Orleans where Larry spent his youth making friends that would last a lifetime. They would spend days fishing, playing football, baseball, and going to Boy Scout jamborees. As adults they stayed close; they continued to take annual fishing trips, meet back in NOLA for events and celebrations and strengthen a bond that was never broken.
Larry attended Fortier Senior High School in New Orleans, and then headed to his beloved Louisiana State University (GEAUX TIGERS!) Larry became a proud member of the Sigma Chi fraternity and made many wonderful memories at LSU. If asked if he would like to go back to those college years, the answer was always a resounding "YES."
After College, Larry briefly worked for 3M, then settled into retail, which would become his career for the rest of his working years. Larry found his home with RSMA, a retail consulting firm, where he worked for over 32 years. Many clients were with him during his entire career, becoming dear friends. Larry loved what he did and the company. His colleagues became buddies who got together on annual golfing trips, telling jokes, going on incentive trips and making memories. They had fun together, and supported each other both professionally and personally all those years.
Larry is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Pamela S. Power, his son Michael L. Hill, and granddaughter Olivia J. Hill. And of course, the best dog ever, Cosmeaux.
He is also survived by his brother, Robert E. Hill, III and his wife Susan, and their children, Jeremiah, Elizabeth, and Abigail and their spouses and families.
The family would like express heartfelt gratitude to Terry Barnett who shared so much time and love with Larry over the past several years. Special thanks to Michalyn Reibly and the entire staff at The Belmont Village Lakeway for making Larry feel at home in the eight months he spent with them. And thank you to Rina Effendi, the amazing team at Silverado Hospice and to Blue Water Home Care.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in Larry's name.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
