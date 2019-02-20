Henry Louise (Lou) Carey McKenzie

1925-2019

Henry Louise (Lou) Carey McKenzie, 94, of Houston and Kerrville, Texas, passed over to be in eternal rest in Heaven in the loving arms of the Lord, on February 18, 2019, in her home in Kerrville. She was born in West, Texas, on February 4, 1925, in the same bedroom as her father.

Lou is preceded in death by her adoring husband of almost 50 years, Robert W. (Bob) Carey; her daughter, Lisa Tomaszewski; and her second husband and former High School friend, Vernon McKenzie.

She is survived by her son, Robert W. (Bob) Carey, Jr. and wife, Tina; daughter, Mary Suderski and husband, Conrad; grandchildren, Allison, Austin, and Angelic Suderski; Alexander and Joseph Tomaszewski.

Lou was blessed by the Lord with a wonderful, long, and full life. She had many lifelong friends who adored her, and was a consummate leader and beacon of strength to her community no matter where she put her flag. She played football and in the band in High School, and played competitive tennis until she was in her 70s. She was a lover of card games and dominoes, which anyone who played against her can attest, she usually won! She attended both Baylor University and UT Austin, along with having a master's degree in shopping! She attended Sunrise Baptist Church.

"Grano," as she was affectionately known as by her family, will be greatly missed, but we are at peace knowing that she is resting eternally in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Helping Hands of the Heart or The Coming King Foundation, both located in Kerrville, Texas.

Services to honor Lou's life will be Saturday, February 23, at 1:00 pm in the Texas Liberty Mausoleum and Heritage Chapel at Memorial Oaks Cemetery located at 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77079. Interment will follow. Family will receive friends beginning at noon, one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary