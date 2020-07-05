Henry (Hank) C. Rossi
1927-2020
Henry (Hank) C. Rossi, 93, died peacefully on July 1, 2020, of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. A member of the "greatest generation", he served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. After the war he attended De Paul University where he earned BS and MBA degrees. He joined Amoco in 1952 in Chicago where he met the love of his life and future wife Doris M. Ratkovich. His work transferred him to Mandan, N.D., 1960, and back to Chicago, 1963. In 1969 he was named the first Manager of Human Resources at the newly-constructed Amoco (now Ineos) Chemical plant at Chocolate Bayou, thus requiring a move to Alvin, Texas. In 1974, he was transferred to the Amoco Texas City Refinery, where he remained until he retired in 1988 after 36 years of service.
In addition to his faithful commitment to his employer, he was equally committed to the community. He served as a member of the Alvin Community College Board of Regents; was Founder and Chairman of the Alvin Community College Foundation; Founder and Chairman of the Board of Education at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He served on the Board of Directors of: Operation SER, Galveston County; Palmer Drug Abuse Program, Galveston County; and Junior Achievement, Brazoria County. He also managed a Little League Baseball team and was the Chairman of Boy Scout Troop 499. For over 50 years, he and his wife have been faithful members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Alvin. In his spare time he loved to travel the world.
His greatest joy and greatest commitment was to his family, whom he "loved with all his heart and all his soul". He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Doris. His five children; Lynn (Peter) Scott, Debra (Leo) Hampton, Msgr. Frank Rossi, Laura (John) Duston, and Karen (Eric) Edson. His 12 grandchildren (and spouses) and 6 (so far) great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass and burial is being restricted to family. In lieu of remembrances, in honor of Hank, tell your family members how much you love them.
