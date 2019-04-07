|
|
Henry Roy Speyrer
1927-2019
Henry Roy Speyrer, born April 13, 1927 in Leonville, Louisiana, died April 1, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas.
A visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m., April 8, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., April 9, 2019. Both services will take place at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 26777 Glen Loch Dr. in The Woodlands, Texas.
To read the obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019