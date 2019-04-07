Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Joseph J. Earthman Generations Funeral Home
234 Westcott Street
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-0000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
26777 Glen Loch Dr.
The Woodlands, TX
Vigil
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
26777 Glen Loch Dr.
The Woodlands, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
26777 Glen Loch Dr.
The Woodlands, TX
Henry Speyrer


Henry Roy Speyrer
1927-2019
Henry Roy Speyrer, born April 13, 1927 in Leonville, Louisiana, died April 1, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas.
A visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., with a Vigil at 7:00 p.m., April 8, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., April 9, 2019. Both services will take place at Sts. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 26777 Glen Loch Dr. in The Woodlands, Texas.
To read the obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
