Henry Topper
1925 - 2020
Henry Ann Topper
1925-2020
Henry Ann Topper departed this life April 23,2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, G.E. Topper, her son Jerry, her parents, her siblings and nephew.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda, her grandson Eric & wife Liz & great grandson Eliot, her granddaughter Allison, husband Iggy & great grandsons Julian & Sebastian, her special nephew, Kevin & many more nieces & nephews.
She was a world traveler and lifelong dog lover.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
