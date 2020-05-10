Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry Ann Topper

1925-2020

Henry Ann Topper departed this life April 23,2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, G.E. Topper, her son Jerry, her parents, her siblings and nephew.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda, her grandson Eric & wife Liz & great grandson Eliot, her granddaughter Allison, husband Iggy & great grandsons Julian & Sebastian, her special nephew, Kevin & many more nieces & nephews.

She was a world traveler and lifelong dog lover.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store