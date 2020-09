Henry & Debbie have been precious friends/extended family for 45 years & we have many wonderful memories with them. When together, we always shared our faith w/each other & Henry always had a way of witnessing in every situation. One special memory is spending a day w/them at their beautiful Winchester home. When day became night Henry wanted us to sit outside to look at the night sky. What beauty we saw, stars that looked as if we could touch them. What a memory! Now Henry, our friend, you walk among those stars with our Savior! We will always love you & will walk golden streets with you one day soon, and we will all look at that star filled sky again together! See you then my friend, Jimmy and Linda

Jimmy & Linda Doyle

Friend