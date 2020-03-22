Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Eversole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Wray Eversole Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Wray Eversole Jr. Obituary
Henry Wray
Eversole, Jr.
1943-2020
Henry Wray Eversole, Jr., 76, peacefully passed away just after midnight on Sunday, March 15, 2020
The family will have a private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, but due to the current worldwide alert, the memorial service will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056 at a date to be determined in late March or April.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, The Briarwood School 12207 Whittingdon Dr., Houston, Texas, 77077, The , MD Anderson Cancer Center or a . A more detailed obituary may be found at www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -