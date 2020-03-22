|
|
Henry Wray
Eversole, Jr.
1943-2020
Henry Wray Eversole, Jr., 76, peacefully passed away just after midnight on Sunday, March 15, 2020
The family will have a private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, but due to the current worldwide alert, the memorial service will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056 at a date to be determined in late March or April.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, The Briarwood School 12207 Whittingdon Dr., Houston, Texas, 77077, The , MD Anderson Cancer Center or a . A more detailed obituary may be found at www.bradshawcarter.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020