Herbert A. Brown
1935-2020
It is with deep sadness that we note the passing of Herbert A. Brown, 84, who went peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with his loving wife of 33 years by his side. Herb was born at home in Racine, West Virginia on September 17, 1935, son of the late Marshall and Ruby (Ramsey) Brown. To avoid having to work the coal mines, Herb enlisted in the US Air Force in June 1954 where he was trained as an aerial photographer and film-cutting specialist during the Korean War and stationed at various bases around the U.S. After the service, Herb settled in Texas where he took a job with The Borden Company until leaving to pursue his own business, Herbie's Superette, in Fresno where his butchering and BBQ brisket sandwiches were renown. He ultimately opened several small businesses in and around Fresno and also ran for County Commissioner of Ft. Bend County where he lost by a narrow margin. On his days off, Herb enjoyed nothing better than hitting his Kubota tractor to mow his pasture as well as neighbor's while enjoying a cold Coors Light or two.
In the early '80s, Herb moved to Connecticut where many of his siblings had migrated to from West Virginia. He started in the construction industry working for Elmer F. Laydon Construction for many years and then with L. Gherlone Excavating until his retirement 15 years ago. Never quite used to New England weather, he still enjoyed cooking his briskets and keeping his lawn manicured during the nicer months in CT only now with a cold Budweiser. Herb loved life and people and sharing stories of growing up in Indian Creek in West Virginia with his nine siblings as well as his many escapades as a small business owner in Texas. One of his favorites was telling how when he lived next door to Bum Phillips, Head Coach of the Houston Oilers at the time, who would give Herb tickets to his Oilers games and Herb would turn around and give them to his friends since he was a COWBOYS fan!! From "There's gonna be some slow walkin' and sad singing" to "Like socks on a rooster", he had a saying for everything. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father to his seven children. So, Herbie, aka H.A., Hoss, Unc, Big Kahuna, you will be missed so very much.
Herb is survived by his wife, Paula (Boughton) Brown and his children, Deborah (Jim) Cobbs of Fresno, TX; Ray Glenn (Cindy) Brown of Pearland, TX; Herbert Michael Brown of Santa Fe, TX; David Scott (Christine) Brown of Wallingford, CT; Karen Herman of Dardanelle, AR; Lisa Williams (Ricky) Hodges of Vilonia, AR and James Christopher (Holly) Brown of North Haven, CT. He leaves brothers Toney (Peachy) Brown of West Haven, Larry (Judy) Brown of Wallingford, CT and Jesse (Regina) Brown of Maine. He also leaves 27 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers James, Bob, Ralph, Guy and Floyd Brown, his sister, Juanita Mae (Carlo) Franco and his first wife, Thelma Maurine Mudd.
Due to the pandemic, burial services will be held in safer times at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.