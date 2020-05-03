Herbert Brown
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert A. Brown
1935-2020
It is with deep sadness that we note the passing of Herbert A. Brown, 84, who went peacefully at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with his loving wife of 33 years by his side. Herb was born at home in Racine, West Virginia on September 17, 1935, son of the late Marshall and Ruby (Ramsey) Brown. To avoid having to work the coal mines, Herb enlisted in the US Air Force in June 1954 where he was trained as an aerial photographer and film-cutting specialist during the Korean War and stationed at various bases around the U.S. After the service, Herb settled in Texas where he took a job with The Borden Company until leaving to pursue his own business, Herbie's Superette, in Fresno where his butchering and BBQ brisket sandwiches were renown. He ultimately opened several small businesses in and around Fresno and also ran for County Commissioner of Ft. Bend County where he lost by a narrow margin. On his days off, Herb enjoyed nothing better than hitting his Kubota tractor to mow his pasture as well as neighbor's while enjoying a cold Coors Light or two.
In the early '80s, Herb moved to Connecticut where many of his siblings had migrated to from West Virginia. He started in the construction industry working for Elmer F. Laydon Construction for many years and then with L. Gherlone Excavating until his retirement 15 years ago. Never quite used to New England weather, he still enjoyed cooking his briskets and keeping his lawn manicured during the nicer months in CT only now with a cold Budweiser. Herb loved life and people and sharing stories of growing up in Indian Creek in West Virginia with his nine siblings as well as his many escapades as a small business owner in Texas. One of his favorites was telling how when he lived next door to Bum Phillips, Head Coach of the Houston Oilers at the time, who would give Herb tickets to his Oilers games and Herb would turn around and give them to his friends since he was a COWBOYS fan!! From "There's gonna be some slow walkin' and sad singing" to "Like socks on a rooster", he had a saying for everything. He was a loving husband and a wonderful father to his seven children. So, Herbie, aka H.A., Hoss, Unc, Big Kahuna, you will be missed so very much.
Herb is survived by his wife, Paula (Boughton) Brown and his children, Deborah (Jim) Cobbs of Fresno, TX; Ray Glenn (Cindy) Brown of Pearland, TX; Herbert Michael Brown of Santa Fe, TX; David Scott (Christine) Brown of Wallingford, CT; Karen Herman of Dardanelle, AR; Lisa Williams (Ricky) Hodges of Vilonia, AR and James Christopher (Holly) Brown of North Haven, CT. He leaves brothers Toney (Peachy) Brown of West Haven, Larry (Judy) Brown of Wallingford, CT and Jesse (Regina) Brown of Maine. He also leaves 27 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers James, Bob, Ralph, Guy and Floyd Brown, his sister, Juanita Mae (Carlo) Franco and his first wife, Thelma Maurine Mudd.
Due to the pandemic, burial services will be held in safer times at St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. John Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
A Good Man
Bobby Ferrell
Friend
So sorry for your loss,, I loved uncle herbie so much and he was the nicest man on earth ! I will miss him!!
Kay Hanson
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Diane Vanover
Family
In loving memory of a wonderful person, my uncle Herbie.. We will love you and miss you always.
Diane Vanover
Family
So sorry to hear about your loss. As soon as I saw the name I realized how highly my dad always spoke about the Browns. My dad owned the Barbary Coast Cafe and the Browns were his favorite customers who he always spoke so highly of. So sorry to hear about your loss!
Joey Flanagan
We are so sorry for your loss sending our love and prayers to the family. Snookie and Pug
Vivian Yedynak
We are so sorry to hear of his passing. Our prayers are with your family.
Thomas Buffington
Family
so sorry to the brown family for your loss. i am so happy to have known herb. Such a nice man and friend, he will truly be missed by anyone who new him. rest in peace my friend.
mike casey
Friend
Tony and family my condolences may God be with you
Paul
Friend
We love you Dad , you meant the world to us , Trust we will carry youre love forward Within our families and our friends and our lives we will honor you always....
Gone but never forgotten ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
#Salute #Respect #GodBlessYou


Love you always,
Youre Kids
Karen Brown
Father
I was saddened to hear that Uncle Herbie has passed. Paula and family you are in my thoughts and prayers. Its never easy, keep loving memories shared close in your heart, it helps. I hope he is celebrating with my dad and his brothers and sister. Sending warm hugs. Take care.
Lynn (and Steve) Petrillo
Family
Herb Ill miss walking into ur house and not see you in the recliner thank you for allowing me in ur home and ur life my old man like I call you out of love and respect may you rest easy till we meet again you watch over Paula and the rest of ya family love Janet
Jeannette Echevarria
Friend
So sorry for your loss of your loved one
Scott Nicholson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved