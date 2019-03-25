Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church
3006 Rosedale St.
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church
3006 Rosedale St.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church
3006 Rosedale St
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Herbert Sam Obituary
Herbert Sam
1936-2019
"A life well lived is a life worth celebrating."
Mr. Herbet Sam, a pioneer business owner, peacefully entered into Eternal rest, March 20, 2019.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 27th, Celebrant, Father Justin, S.V.D. Mr. Sam will lie in state from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM. The rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM. All services will be held at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 3006 Rosedale St.
In God's care he leaves his son, DeAndre Sam (Bridget); daughters, Deborah Sam, Denise Sam, and Deidre Sam; brother, Dexter Breaux (Denise), a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other dear relatives and friends.
Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019
