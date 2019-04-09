Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Herbert Sam Obituary
The family of Mr. Herbert Sam is forever grateful for the words of comfort and acts of kindness shown to them. The support of the Houston community, the A - Rocket Moving & Storage family, dear friends and extended family was greatly appreciated. Patriarch, Entrepreneur and Lifelong Humanitarian, Herbert Sam's life was celebrated at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Sincerest thanks from Irlene Sam, DeAndre Sam (Bridget), Deborah Sam, Denise Sam, Deidre Sam, Dexter Breaux (Denise), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the entire Sam family.
Mr. Herbert Sam entered into Eternal Rest on March 20, 2019.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019
