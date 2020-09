As a newly certified teacher, I was assigned to S.A. Pleasants Elementary School in 1979. Mr. Herman Caldwell was the Principal & a mentor. There, he modeled the "TOUGH LOVE" method of education. Although, he was very stern; he was caring at the same time. For 30 years, I practiced what he taught me. Thank you, Mr. Caldwell. Prayers are extended to the family for strength & fond memories.

Debra Cole-Blackmon