Herman C. Graff

1933-2020

Herman passed away peacefully at home on Nov.7 at the age of 86. He was born to Sylvester and Viola Graff on Dec.19, 1933.. The last surviving of 6 sons. Served in the US Army from Dec 1953 - Nov 1955. Father to 5 children - Michael, Donald, Diane, and William.

Predeceased by his beloved Susie. Also blessed with 9 grand children and 8 great grand children. He was employed by DuPont/Conoco in Wilmington, DE and transferred to Houston, TX . A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church in Cypress, TX on Tuesday, November 24th at 11 AM. At a later date, interment will be at Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Reach Unlimited .org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store