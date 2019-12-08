Home

Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
10330 Hillcroft St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Herman Grummer


1927 - 2019
Herman Grummer Obituary
Herman Grummer
1927-2019
Herman H. Grummer, 92, passed away surrounded by family in Richmond, TX, on December 5, 2019.
Herman is survived by children, Christine Mill and Joe and Julie Grummer; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Kathleen; and his son, Paul Grummer. Family and friends will miss his kindness, generosity and gentle guidance by example.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10330 Hillcroft St., Houston, TX, 77096. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Thomas More School. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019
