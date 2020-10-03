Herman R. Kennedy

1941-2020

Herman R. Kennedy, 79, of Houston, TX passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born to Thelma Brown and Connie Kennedy in West Columbia, TX on February 23, 1941.

He was a faithful Deacon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church and provided dedicated service for many years.

He was survived by five children, one aunt and a host of other relatives and friends.

Homegoing Services will be at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 111 West Little York, Houston, Texas on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Visitation is from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM and the funeral services begin at 11:00 AM. Rev. Jerry Wade, Officiating. Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery.



