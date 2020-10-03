1/1
Herman Kennedy
1941 - 2020
Herman R. Kennedy
1941-2020
Herman R. Kennedy, 79, of Houston, TX passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born to Thelma Brown and Connie Kennedy in West Columbia, TX on February 23, 1941.
He was a faithful Deacon at Providence Missionary Baptist Church and provided dedicated service for many years.
He was survived by five children, one aunt and a host of other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Services will be at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 111 West Little York, Houston, Texas on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Visitation is from 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM and the funeral services begin at 11:00 AM. Rev. Jerry Wade, Officiating. Interment-Calvary Hill Cemetery.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Providence Missionary Baptist Church
October 2, 2020
October 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Willie and Rita Adamson
Friend
