Herman Proler
1927-2020
Herman Proler, native Houstonian and noted business executive, died on Sunday, the 8th of March 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A more specific and detailed notice will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Hymie during a visitation from five o'clock this afternoon until seven o'clock this evening, Tuesday, the 10th of March 2020, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service will be held at half-past eleven o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, the 11th of March 2020, in the sanctuary of Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 North Braeswood Boulevard in Houston, where Rabbi David A. Lyon, Senior Rabbi and Cantor Star Trompeter, Senior Cantor are to officiate.
Prior to the service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Congregation Beth Israel Memorial Garden in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances memorial contributions may be directed to Congregation Beth Israel Temple Fund, 5600 North Braeswood Blvd., Houston, TX 77096; National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson St., Denver, CO 80206; or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Attn.: Development Office, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210.
Please view Mr. Proler's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com, where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020