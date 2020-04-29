Home

Herman Stanhope III


1937 - 2020
Herman Stanhope III Obituary
Herman A. Stanhope, III
1937-2020
Herman A. Stanhope III passed away April 24, 2020 at home with family. He is preceded in death by his wife Donis, and sons Thomas, Ray, Ted, and Joseph. He is survived by his son Ronnie and daughter Dorothy, 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Herman served 8 years in the U.S.A.F., and was a hard working provider and was the soul of the family. A walk through viewing will be held on April 30th and May 1st at Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with Military Honors. Herman will be greatly missed and forever in our Hearts.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 29, 2020
