Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Herman Svoboda was welcomed to Heaven on March 30, 2019. Herman was born in Floresville, Texas on December 5, 1926. His family moved to Houston when he was 16 years old. Herman served in the Seabees in WWII. When his father passed away he came home to help care for his mother and younger siblings. Herman was co-owner of Forsyth Floor Company. He continued coming to work at Forsyth until last year. . Herman had been a faithful member of Bridgepoint Church (formerly Spring Branch Community Church) for over 60 years. Herman was proceeded in death by his parents, Betty & Jerry Svoboda, sisters Lillian Holton, and Helen Matula, and brother Jerry Svoboda. He is survived by his son & daughter in law, Mike & Cyndi Svoboda, daughter, Judy Wells, granddaughter and husband Rachel & Ford Reid, great grandchildren, Reese and Logan Banister and sister Betty Krenek along with many nieces and nephews.
Services for Herman will be held at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 3, at 2:00 pm Visitations will be Tuesday evening 5-8 pm and Wednesday at 1pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019
