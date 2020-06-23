Herschel Hickman
1927-2020
"When someone you love
becomes a memory,
the memory becomes a
Treasure."
A loving and devoted husband and father.
Mr. Herschel Hickman entered into Eternal rest June 18, 2020. In God's care he leaves his daughter, Aundrea Hickman; sister, Ruth Smith and many other dear relatives and friends. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11 AM in The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to the service that begins at 10 AM. Interment will be at Paradise South Cemetery.
Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Bessie Mae Hickman.
1927-2020
"When someone you love
becomes a memory,
the memory becomes a
Treasure."
A loving and devoted husband and father.
Mr. Herschel Hickman entered into Eternal rest June 18, 2020. In God's care he leaves his daughter, Aundrea Hickman; sister, Ruth Smith and many other dear relatives and friends. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11 AM in The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to the service that begins at 10 AM. Interment will be at Paradise South Cemetery.
Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Bessie Mae Hickman.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.