Herschel Hickman
1927 - 2020
Herschel Hickman
1927-2020
"When someone you love
becomes a memory,
the memory becomes a
Treasure."
A loving and devoted husband and father.
Mr. Herschel Hickman entered into Eternal rest June 18, 2020. In God's care he leaves his daughter, Aundrea Hickman; sister, Ruth Smith and many other dear relatives and friends. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 11 AM in The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary. Visitation will be prior to the service that begins at 10 AM. Interment will be at Paradise South Cemetery.
Mr. Hickman was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Bessie Mae Hickman.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
