Hilary Parr Cobb

1949-2020

Hilary Parr Cobb, 70, formerly of Medfield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at Houston Hospice on September 11, 2020 having suffered a stroke. Hilary attended Beaver Country Day School in Chestnut Hill, MA and continued her education at Briarcliff College in White Plains, NY graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971. She was a member of the Junior League and was presented to Boston society at the Winter Ball in 1966.

Hilary worked for the Republican National Finance Committee in Washington, D.C. during the Nixon administration where she met Christopher Shattuck Cobb, her husband of 15 years. Over the years she had a successful gift shop in Kennebunkport, Maine called the Sea Crafters and after relocating to Houston, Hilary worked as Direct Mail Marketing Manager for Foleys. A woman of many accomplishments, she has been a highly successful real estate agent specializing in Houston Heights homes for the past 20 years, most recently with Keller Williams.

Passionate about giving back to her community, Hilary was active with numerous charitable organizations. As a two time cancer survivor, she served on the board at MD Anderson from 2000 – present, chairing the International Conference. A welcoming and active member of the Houston Heights Women's Club, she was recognized as a Past President. Her time serving as Vice President for Susan's Rally brought her the admiration and fondness of her many friends. Additionally, Hilary volunteered with Harris County Animal Rescue, a cause very close to her heart.

Hilary loved her Houston Heights neighborhood which she called home for 20+ years. Its beauty and charm reminded her of her New England roots. She was admired by many as a woman of substance and class with impeccable taste.

Hilary is survived by her two sisters: Honor Parr Mindnich of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Tansy Parr Lovell of Culpeper, VA and many other family members who loved her dearly. Due to the ongoing health crisis, a private service will be held for family only at a later date.



