Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Barish Sanctuary at Congregation Emanu El
1500 Sunset Blvd
HILDA KAPLAN FRANK
1939-2019
HILDA FRANK, native Houstonian and lifelong dance enthusiast and presenter, passed away on March 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bobby Frank; daughters and sons-in-law: Karen and Ian Hurwitz, and Nancy and Mike Nuzzo; grandchildren: Yael and Yossi Nathanson, Miranda and Kenny Abitbol, Isabelle Nuzzo, and Amelia Nuzzo; and great-grandchildren: Dov Nathanson, Remy Abitbol, and Bailey Abitbol. A Memorial Service will be held on March 14 at 4pm in the Barish Sanctuary at Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset Blvd. For those desiring, contributions may be made in Hilda's memory to: HSPVA Friends--The Danny Frank Music Fund, P.O. Box 52910, Houston, TX 77052.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019
