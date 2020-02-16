|
|
Hildabelle B. Hines
1928-2020
Hildabelle Bruner Hines, 91, of Houston died peacefully Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Hilda was born in Eureka, KS to Louis & Mollie Stuber. After her parents died, Hilda and her brothers were raised by their aunt & uncle, Clifford & Nellie Bruner. Hilda moved to Houston when she was 21 years old and was the office manager for David Bynum Insurance for 30 years. She also worked with her husband's alarm company, Photo Sentry.
Hilda married John J. "Jack" Hines in 1961 at St. Anne's Catholic Church. They were married 40 years before he passed in 2001. Hilda is survived by her son, John B. Hines; daughter, Mollie Ann Hines and wife, Kimberlie; daughter Kathleen Satterfield and husband, Brian; grandsons Grady, Brett and Colby Satterfield. "Aunt Hildabelle" will be remembered dearly by many special nieces and nephews. Hilda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Ivan Stuber and wife, Faith; brother Lawrence Stuber and wife, Betty.
Family will receive friends Monday February 17, from 5:00-8:30pm with a Vigil at 7:00pm at Brookside Dignity Funeral Home 9149 Hwy 6 North, Houston, TX 77095. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church 11507 Huffmeister Rd, Houston, TX 77065. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity that first made Hilda & Jack parents: Catholic Charities 2900 Louisiana St Houston, TX 77006.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020