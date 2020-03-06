|
|
Hildebrando G.
Lozano
1933-2020
Hildebrando G. Lozano, 86, born September 27, 1933 went to be with our Lord savior surrounded by his family Saturday, February 29, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Gloria C. Lozano; children: Brenda Del Bosque and husband Benny; Karmen Lacey and husband Edward and Ozzie Lozano and wife Rachel. Also survived by his grandchildren: Ashley Lacey, Michelle Lacey, Eddie Lacey, Danny Del Bosque, Brandy Borst, Zoie Lozano, Marissa Rodriguez, Alyssa Rivas, and Penny Lozano; 5 great grandchildren and sister Argelia Gonzalez.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will begin Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11AM - 2PM at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home with his celebration of life starting at 2PM. Burial will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
