Hildegard Charlotte Labuda Hawkins

1929-2020

Hildegard Charlotte Labuda Hawkins, 90, of Tomball, TX, passed away July 17, 2020.

Hilda was born in Brustow, Germany, on Nov. 5,1929. While in Germany, she met and married George Hawkins and subsequently moved to the United States, eventually settling in Houston, TX.

She spent most of her adult life as a single parent, busy learning English, raising and supporting her five children.

Hilda worked various jobs in the Houston area, and retired at age 87 after working at the Tomball Community College in the cafeteria.

Hilda is preceded in death by husband George, brother Rudi and son David.

She is survived by brother Gunther, sons Georg, Robert and his wife Kathy, Donald and his wife Lyn, daughter Charlotte Elaine, daughter-in-law Debbie, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and a host of friends and acquaintances.

Hilda's passing leaves a great void in our lives that will be difficult to fill. She loved her family intensely, loved to cook, to dance, to watch movies, to crochet, to hold babies, to play the slots. She loved her pets, her garden, and life in general.



