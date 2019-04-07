|
H. M. Mickey Hutton
1921-2019
H. M. Mickey Hutton passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife Nelwyn. He is survived by his daughters Alene Cosgrove, Cecilia Gohlke, and Marcy Pound, grandsons Ray Cosgrove, Pat Cosgrove, Jason Ramage, and James Pound, and several great granchildren .
He was a man of many talents--always learning, and always giving of himself to others. He loved golf, the Texans, and U of H.
His community involvement included: Worshipful Master of Park Place Lodge, and member of Park Place Knights Templar, Houston Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Arabia Shrine.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00am, April 27th at Hope Church, 770 Pineloch Dr. , Clear Lake, 77062. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019