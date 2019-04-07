Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hope Church
770 Pineloch Dr.
Clear Lake, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for H.M. Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H.M. Hutton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

H.M. Hutton Obituary
H. M. Mickey Hutton

1921-2019

H. M. Mickey Hutton passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 97. He was preceded in death by his wife Nelwyn. He is survived by his daughters Alene Cosgrove, Cecilia Gohlke, and Marcy Pound, grandsons Ray Cosgrove, Pat Cosgrove, Jason Ramage, and James Pound, and several great granchildren .
He was a man of many talents--always learning, and always giving of himself to others. He loved golf, the Texans, and U of H.
His community involvement included: Worshipful Master of Park Place Lodge, and member of Park Place Knights Templar, Houston Scottish Rite Freemasonry, Arabia Shrine.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11:00am, April 27th at Hope Church, 770 Pineloch Dr. , Clear Lake, 77062. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.