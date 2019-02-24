Home

Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Omni Houston Hotel Westside
Dr. Homayoun Amini


1937 - 2019
Dr. Homayoun Amini Obituary
Dr. Homayoun Amini
1937-2019
Dr. Homayoun Amini, beloved husband, father, friend and mentor, died from lung cancer on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was 81.
Dr. Amini lived gracefully and courageously through turbulent times, from his earliest memories of the Russian invasion of Iran, to the violent Islamic revolution, and, most recently, the devastation of his city and home by Hurricane Harvey.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Touba Oskui, his brother, Dr. Houshang Amini, and his father, Ali Amini. He is survived by his wife, Farideh Amini, his sons, Drs. Behrang and Farhang Amini, his daughters-in-law, Sarah Cloots and Cammie-Jo Tipton-Amini, and numerous relatives and friends in Houston and beyond.
A memorial service will be held at The Omni Houston Hotel Westside on Monday, February 25 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
