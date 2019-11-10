|
Homer D. "Bill" Speer
1929-2019
Homer D. 'Bill' Speer, 90, of Katy, Texas, passed away peacefully at 7:30 AM on Tuesday November 5th. Bill was born in Hollis, Oklahoma, on September 29th, 1929 to Ray and Delia (Sapp) Speer. Bill was raised in Jal, New Mexico, and joined the Marine Corps in 1946. He met and married Dorothy Eloise Gullett of Kermit in 1948 and began a 40-year career in drilling fluid services. Bill worked throughout the U.S. and internationally, including assignments in Venezuela, Chile, and Libya.
In 1966 Bill and Eloise moved from Houston to England, where they were to spend the next 14 years. Bill was instrumental in setting up the first North Sea operations for IMCO Services, a division of Halliburton in Great Yarmouth. In 1971 they moved to London, where Bill became the Division Manager of IMCO Services U.K. They returned to the U.S. in 1980, where Bill was the Division Sales Manager for IMCO Services in New Orleans La. After retirement in 1988, he and Eloise relocated to Katy in 1995.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Eloise, son Gregory Speer and wife Phyllis of Katy, grandson William Speer of Dallas, granddaughters: Samantha Speer of Dublin, CA., Stephanie Torres and Kimberley Bedell of Mineral Wells, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jack R. Speer.
Bill was a hardworking and fun loving individual; he enjoyed hunting and fishing and had an instant likability about him. He had a special affinity for all dogs, especially very large ones. Proud to be a 32nd degree Mason, he was a unique and gifted individual and we loved him dearly – he will always be our hero!
A private service is scheduled. Donations, if desired, can be made to the SPCA or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019