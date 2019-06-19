Home

Services
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
View Map
Hong Wong Obituary
Hong Chong Wong
1923-2019
Hong Chong Wong, 96, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday May 31, 2019. Born in Kwangtung, China, Hong and his wife Julie settled in Houston where they raised five children, ran a successful grocery business and made many lifelong friends. After retiring, Hong enjoyed his hobbies of gardening, and sketching, and especially looked forward to visits from his grandchildren. Hong will be remembered for his welcoming smile, sense of humor, and generosity. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Julie; daughters, Lola and Donna (Adamski), and his two brothers and sister. His memory will be cherished by surviving children, Connie, Ronnie, and Ted; grandchildren, Rachel and Courtney Adamski, and Maddie Wong; in-laws, Robert Adamski and Mariwil Wong and many loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Please join us in celebration of Hong's life Saturday, June 22, 2019 10 am. Both the vigil and celebration of life will be held at at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be made to the giver's .
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019
