Horace G. Holbrook
1931-2020
He was a simple man. Not born to wealth, power or prestige. The last surviving sibling of eight children born close to Atlanta in Tucker, Ga., before Tucker was swallowed by the Atlanta metropolitan area. His parents were working tenants working through the wars and depression to keep food on the table for their children.
He was a simple man. He went to public school. Graduated and joined the Army and later attended law school at night. By that time he was working in the insurance industry adjusting claims all over the Southeast. Driving a company car with an expense account he was sure he had it made.
He was a simple man bound by simple principles. He had no vices. He had a deep religious conviction. He paid his way. He honored the commitment of marriage. He kept his word and he was bound by the promises he made. In his own way he passed these principles on to his two sons who daily try and fill those shoes to pass the same principles on to their sons.
He was a simple man. He was a working man. He put his pants on one leg at a time and he got up and went to work. He did not know any other way. He never obtained wealth, glory, power or celebrity. He worked to take care of his family and he did it with dignity, pride and more loyalty to his employers than they could ever return. When he is gone he won't be remembered except by those who loved and knew him. There won't be any articles or stories of his passing. His 89 years on this planet did not change the world. But his presence on this planet added to the moral fabric of the world today. Just like a grain of sand makes the shoreline, my Dad's presence in society contributed to the continued success of the values that bind us all together.
He was one of a kind to his family. But in the big picture he was not unlike so many other fathers of boys and girls that I knew born in the same time frame. The life he lived was considered a successful life and one to be emulated.
He was a simple man. He singularly flourished in retirement and enjoyed the daily routines of church, his men's groups, taking naps, playing golf, puttering around the house and reading. With his wife of 65 years, they managed to raise two boys, both gainfully employed with families of their own. He loved his grandchildren with a passion taking an interest in all of their lives. He apparently refrained from spoiling his own kids so he could spoil his grandkids. He took them out to eat, took them shopping, went to sporting events and became a die-hard University of Texas football fan watching every game to see his grandson.
He was not a giant. He was a simple man, but he left big shoes to fill and a big hole in the hearts of the ones who loved him.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, June Holbrook; sons Mark and wife Becky and Lee and his wife Rhonda; and his grandchildren Aaron, Christopher, Jak, Nicole and Courtney along with numerous nieces and nephews who all loved him very much.
The squirrels of Glenshire are rejoicing.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday March 18th, 2020, at Dignity Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Rd., Stafford, Texas with internment following at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Dignity Funeral Home on Tuesday March 17th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Westbury Baptist Church or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020