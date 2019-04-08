Howard Leonard Bock

1938-2019

Born March 27, 1938 in Magnet, Texas passed away April 4, 2019 at his home in Willis Texas at the age of 81.

Howard lead an exemplary life, working for over 50 years in the oil field with over 40 of those with Baker Oil Tools. By far his biggest accomplishment was being a warrior for Christ. Very active in First Baptist Church of Willis and the community. Always responding "I am blessed" when asked how he was doing. Truly blessed by God as a passionate soul winner for Christ, in his words "I want all my friends and family to spend eternity with me in heaven". The ones who knew and loved him were truly blessed.

Preceded in death by Father Horace Leonard Bock, Mother Maudie Audine Bock (Moore), Brother Richard Bock, Sister Joan Bock (Owen) and first wife Claudia Beth Bock (Smith).

Survived by Wife Jeanette Bock (Mikulenka), Daughter Terri Lynn Bock, Son Michael Howard Bock, Son Daniel Robert Stasny Jr. Grandchildren Wesley Pfeil, Jessica Bock, Geoffrey Bock, Garred Bock, Jon McLeod, James McLeod, Meghan Lozano (Stasny), Colby Stasny, and Joshua Bock. Great grandchildren Bailey, Poppie, Molly, Wesley Jr, Charlie Kathleen, Audrey, Archer, and Jaxton

Visitation service is Tuesday April 9th 6 – 8 PM at Cashner Funeral Home 801 Teas Rd Conroe, TX 77303-1606 US

Funeral Service will be Wednesday April 10th starting at 10:00AM First Baptist Church of Willis 12177 Interstate 45 N, Willis, TX 77378. Graveside services immediately following at County Line Cemetery.

Please visit www.cashnerconroe.com to leave an online condolence for his family.