Howard Dudding
1925-2020
Howard Dudding, long-time resident of both Houston and Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home in Georgetown. More information at www.ramseyfuneral.com/obituary/howard-dudding
1925-2020
Howard Dudding, long-time resident of both Houston and Georgetown, Texas, passed away peacefully of natural causes at home in Georgetown. More information at www.ramseyfuneral.com/obituary/howard-dudding
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.