Howard Hengst

1937-2019

Howard Harlen Hengst, age 81, passed away on May 30, 2019. Howard was born in Houston, Texas on September 22, 1937 to the late Amanda and Helmuth Hengst. Howard moved to Schulenburg, Texas in 1950. He was a proud graduate of both Schulenburg High School and The University of Texas in Austin where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. He was an avid UT Longhorn fan. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Phyllis Schwartz Hengst, their three daughters and their husbands, Sandy and Jim Cory of Gunnison, Colorado, Natalie and Alan Tiras of Incline Village, Nevada, and Charlotte and Eric Pluta of Charlottesville, Virginia, their five grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon (Jenn) Hirsch, Kelly (Tony) Schmalz, Meredith (Benjamin) Mitnick, Nathan (Jillian) Tiras, and Charlie Pluta, and four great grandchildren, Layla Mitnick, Eli Mitnick, Jonathan Tiras and Nora Tiras, sister, Jane McKinnon, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Paula and Rick Stein and numerous nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil Hengst, sister, Peggy Doehring, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Felice and Hirsh Schwartz, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Gene Burke. Howard was a Life Member of the Texas Exes, a member of Arabia Shrine Temple, Masonic Lodge, Congregation Emanu El (Houston), Temple Israel (Schulenburg) and a friend of Bill W. for 35 years. The family wishes to express its gratitude to his loving caretakers, Socorro Perez and Doris Blake and family friends, Waikwan, Frank, Gabriella, David and Isabella Alas. There will be a graveside service at the Hallettsville Jewish Cemetery in Hallettsville, Texas on Monday, June 3 at 11:00 am. In memory of Howard and his beloved Longhorns, please wear UT attire. The family will receive friends at a reception in Howard's memory on Monday, June 3 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Montebello Condominium, 1100 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston, Texas. The family requests memorial contributions be made to at www.shrinershospitals.org or the . Published in Houston Chronicle from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary