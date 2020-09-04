Howard is the last of my Jackson uncles. He was the youngest child of Eula and Sam Jackson. My grandparents took care of me, as a child. There was three years difference in the age of Howard and myself. Growing up together off and on, through the years, Howard became my best friend. His children and mine were about the same age so it was fun to have reunions together. Our entire family were very proud of Howard, being a Marine and then being a team member of the University of Texas football team. Howard will now join his parents and siblings in the family section at Hillside Cemetery, in Cuero, Texas. Go with God, my childhood friend.

Barbara Mabie Kaler

Family