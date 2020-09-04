1/1
Howard Jackson
1934 - 2020
Howard Lee Jackson
1934-2020
Howard Lee Jackson died peacefully on September 2, 2020, at the age of 85, in Sugar Land.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Henson Jackson; sons, Charles Dean Jackson, of Sugar Land and Randall (Randy) Carter Jackson, wife Tommi Miller Jackson; grandson, Max Carter Jackson, of Robstown and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Eula Jackson of Mission; two sisters, Alice Jackson Seale and Joyce Jackson McClure; and five brothers, Lawrence L. Jackson, Charles Edward Jackson, Arthur Jackson, Sam Jackson, Jr., and Luther Jackson.
Howard was born on November 5, 1934 in Mission to Sam and Eula Jackson. After graduating from Cuero High School he joined the United State Marine Corps in 1953 where his tour of duty included Japan and Hawaii. While playing football for the Marine Corps he was scouted and awarded a football scholarship to the University of Texas, where he played under legendary coach Darrell Royal. He graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
After graduating from the University of Texas he married Betty Jackson and began a career in Human Resources. He earned a Masters degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 1984. His passions included golf, hunting, coaching his two sons, Dean and Randy, in youth sports, stock market investing and spending time with his grandson, Max. He also enjoyed coin collecting and after retirement, he started a business trading rare coins and precious metals.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home in Cuero. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero where his parents and siblings are buried. In honor of his military service, Taps will be played for him at the burial site.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
Freund Funeral Home - Cuero
SEP
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Freund Funeral Home - Cuero
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Freund Funeral Home - Cuero
213 N. Gonzales
Cuero, TX 77954
(361) 275-2343
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
Howard is the last of my Jackson uncles. He was the youngest child of Eula and Sam Jackson. My grandparents took care of me, as a child. There was three years difference in the age of Howard and myself. Growing up together off and on, through the years, Howard became my best friend. His children and mine were about the same age so it was fun to have reunions together. Our entire family were very proud of Howard, being a Marine and then being a team member of the University of Texas football team. Howard will now join his parents and siblings in the family section at Hillside Cemetery, in Cuero, Texas. Go with God, my childhood friend.
Barbara Mabie Kaler
Family
