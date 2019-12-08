|
|
Howard A. Stritzel
1960-2019
Howard A. Stritzel, age 59 of Columbia Station passed away Friday November 22, 2019 in the University Hospitals Elyria Regional Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Survivors include his sisters Marie of Columbia Station (formerly of Houston, TX) and Linda of Aurora, CO. Celebration of life in the Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church 708 Erie St. on Friday December 6, 2019 from 9 AM until time of a memorial mass at 11 AM. May the Spirit you believe in guide you and love you. Arrangements by the Duke Funeral Home 1021 Main St. Grafton. On-line condolences at www.dukefuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019