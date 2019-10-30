|
|
Hoy Gatlin
1920-2019
Hoy Gatlin passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Monday, the 28th of October 2019, three days after celebrating her 99th birthday with family.
Hoy was born on the 25th of October 1920, in Orangefield, Texas, to John and Irene Casey. She grew up in Bessie Heights, where her daddy was a pump man for Texas Oil Company. She was crowned Miss Orangefield during high school and was Valedictorian of her graduating class.
After starting at the University of Texas during the depression she ran out of money her first semester. The next year she attended Texas Woman's College in Denton, where she was an ex. She was proud of her time there and served on the national board for many years and as national alumni president.
Hoy had an incredible sense of adventure traveling the world with friends, from a train across Europe, to bringing in the new century in Jerusalem. Hoy would go hard from morning to until late at night and then start all over again. Hoy was also competitive, played golf into her late 80's and liked nothing better than winning a hole against the younger crowd.
Hoy had an amazing work ethic as she worked her the majority of her life in a variety of jobs. Her last position lasted nearly 30 years at the Associated General Contractors of Texas, Houston office, retiring at 92 years of age.
The most important things to Hoy were her faith and her family. She was a fifty-year member of Second Baptist Church in Houston, Texas. Her great joy was in worship and being with her Sunday school lunch bunch after church. Hoy loved her grandkids and great grandchildren. Holidays, trips, and get togethers made her so happy. Regardless of where she was, whether at her place in Bastrop to a night out in Houston at the Grand Opera, Hoy was the life of the party and brought sparkle to everything.
Hoy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gatlin; and her daughter, Betty Ann Gunstream Wilson. She is survived and will missed by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from half-past nine until half-past ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 1st of November, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where her life will be celebrated immediately following during a memorial service.
Interment will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mrs. Gatlin's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019