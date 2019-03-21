Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
For more information about
Huard Eubanks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
The Foundry United Methodist Church
8350 Jones Road,
Houston, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
National VA Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Huard Eubanks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Huard Eubanks


1928 - Obituary Condolences Flowers
Huard Eubanks Obituary
Huard Houston Eubanks
1928-2019
Huard Houston "Doc" Eubanks, 90, died March 6, 2019.
He was born August 20, 1928, in Gonzales, Texas to Sam Houston Eubanks and Fannie Kerby Eubanks.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of over 60 years, Gail Elinor Eubanks, brothers Andrew and Melvin Eubanks.
Survivors include his sister Mrs. Dolly Bingham, daughter, Susan Gail McILhenny and husband John; daughter DeeAnn Pochedly and husband Jim; Son Matthew Eubanks and wife Tamara, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Friday, March 22nd at The Foundry United Methodist Church, 8350 Jones Road, Houston, Texas 77065 at 10:30AM with burial services following at 1:00 PM at the National VA Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Visitation and Condolences: Forest Park Cemetery – Westheimer on Thursday, March 21st, 5pm-8pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now