|
|
Huard Houston Eubanks
1928-2019
Huard Houston "Doc" Eubanks, 90, died March 6, 2019.
He was born August 20, 1928, in Gonzales, Texas to Sam Houston Eubanks and Fannie Kerby Eubanks.
He was preceded in death by his lovely wife of over 60 years, Gail Elinor Eubanks, brothers Andrew and Melvin Eubanks.
Survivors include his sister Mrs. Dolly Bingham, daughter, Susan Gail McILhenny and husband John; daughter DeeAnn Pochedly and husband Jim; Son Matthew Eubanks and wife Tamara, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Friday, March 22nd at The Foundry United Methodist Church, 8350 Jones Road, Houston, Texas 77065 at 10:30AM with burial services following at 1:00 PM at the National VA Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Visitation and Condolences: Forest Park Cemetery – Westheimer on Thursday, March 21st, 5pm-8pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019