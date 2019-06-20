|
|
Huberta Eaton
1926-2019
Huberta Lazelle Eaton, age 93, passed away June 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Marion Eaton. Huberta is survived by her son, William Eaton; daughter, Missey Micheletti; and grandson, Matt Micheletti. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, with Visitation beginning at 12:00 PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX. Graveside Service will be held at Great Bend Cemetery in Great Bend, Kansas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 20, 2019