1961-2019

August 3, 1961 – April 5, 2019

Our beloved brother Hugh Clayton Welsh, III "Clayton" went to rest with his Lord and Savior on Friday April 5th, 2019. Clayton was the eldest child of Hugh Clayton Welsh, Jr and Julia Ann Thompson Welsh and Connie Patton Welsh.

Clayton was a Division I College swimmer at LSU. He was best known for his back to back long races and building team points for his Tigers.

Upon graduating from LSU, he worked in hospitality and high tech filtration systems. Clayton loved and was loved by his friends, immediate family as well as his extended families of Robbins', Pattons', Thompson's and Jones'. We celebrate his life and look forward to seeing him again.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Hugh Clayton Welsh, Jr. and his biological mother Julia Ann Welsh. He is survived by his mom Connie Patton Welsh, sister Edina Sauer and her husband Pat, brother Tim Welsh, brother Adrian Welsh and his wife Lisa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 at Vazquez Funeral Home, 1805 Huge Oaks, Houston, TX 77055. Obituary is available at www.vazquezfuneralhome.com.