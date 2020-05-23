Hugh McGee Jr.
1928 - 2020
Hugh Edward McGee, Jr.
1928-2020
Hugh Edward McGee, Jr., was born on the 20th of December 1928, and passed away in Houston on Wednesday, the 20th of May 2020. He was 91 years of age.
A more detailed and complete obituary notice is to be published in this weekend's Sunday Edition (the 24th of May).
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 26th of May, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The family will gather privately for a funeral service at a later date.
Please visit Mr. McGee's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
