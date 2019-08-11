|
|
Ian Morley Duck
1933-2019
Ian Morley Duck – born Oct 4 1933 in Kamloops, B.C., Canada; died Aug 4, 2019 in Houston, TX, USA. Raised on the family ranch near Kamloops. Schooled in a one-room log cabin with 10 others in eight grades; graduated Kamloops High School (1950); then B.Sc. (engineering physics) Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario (1955); and Ph.D. (theoretical physics) Caltech (1961). Professor of Physics at Rice University from 1963 to 2008, specializing in nuclear and particle physics and the foundations of quantum mechanics. Survived by loving son Eric Shlaudeman and his wife Connie, treasured daughters Sarah Duck Loudermilk and Lydia Duck Dissly, and their husbands John Loudermilk and Rich Dissly; and much loved grandchildren Ricki Lee Casper, Ian "Hunter" Shlaudeman, Laura Dissly and Caroline Dissly; also survived by sister Sonia Lehrle, her family and the family of his deceased sister Shirley Jaron. A private family gathering will take place next spring in Kamloops. The family wishes to thank Katrina Ritchey and all of his caregivers at Belmont Village – West University who provided love and support during his 9 ½ year journey with Alzheimer's.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019