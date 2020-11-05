Ida "DeDe" Broyles
1928-2020
Ida Jeannette Wingfield Broyles, known to all as "Dede", passed away November 3, 2020 in The Woodlands, Texas, due to a brief COVID-19 illness. She was 92 years old. Dede was born August 8, 1928, second child to Burnley Magruder Wingfield, Assistant General Counsel to the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve, and Carrie Jones Wingfield, newspaper editor in Washington D.C.
Dede was preceded in death by her parents, husband George Dilley Broyles MD, siblings Burnley Magruder Wingfield Jr, Nancy Wingfield Davenport, William Prescott Walker and daughter-in-law Shirley Louise Walker. She is survived by her brother, Garrett Wingfield; sister, Carrie Jones Wingfield; sister-in-law Anna Jane Wingfield; son, Daniel Richard Walker and wife Jody LaRock Walker; daughter, Mary Allison "Bay" Haught and husband David Ray Haught; grandchildren Carly Walker Craig and husband Darren, Lindsey Walker McGee and husband Chris, Amanda Haught Sieja and husband Michael, Christopher Ray Haught and wife Kelly Wormhoudt; great-grandchildren David Sieja, Allison Sieja, Wyatt Sieja ,Walker Rose McGee; her beloved nieces and nephews and Jody LaRock Walker's daughters Caitlin Nielsen and Lauren Canniff.
Dede moved with her family to Houston, Texas in January 1944. She graduated from Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in 1946. She attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, and graduated from the University of Houston with a graduate degree in Psychology in 1970. She worked in the Royal School District assessing special needs children until she retired. She was married to Richard Allison Walker and had three children. She was later married to George Dilley Broyles, MD from June 6, 1976 to his death on September 15, 2009. She lived in Galveston, Texas, Sugar Land, Texas, and in Brenham, Texas. Dede enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em, Facebooking, painting, reading, and taking writing classes at Rice University. In 1998 she played the role of herself, as the great niece of her Uncle Jessie Jones, in the PBS documentary "Brother, Can you Spare a Billion: The Story of Jesse H. Jones".
Moving to Brenham in 2005 to be closer to her family, Dede was able to enjoy many activities and outings with her great-grandchildren and other family members. The past three years, Dede lived at the Assisted Living facility of Kruse Village in Brenham where she stayed involved in daily activities with her friends Viola, Nevi and Gertrude. She received wonderful care from the Kruse staff including Tracy, Darlene, Ola, Chrystal and Surethia. A very special thanks to Linda Francis who was a dear friend and caregiver for over 13 years for both Dede and George.
A private gravesite ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Justin Hyde of Redeemer Church at Prairie Lea Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redeemer Church at 2305 S. Day St. #211, Brenham, Tx 77833 or redeemerchurchbrenham.churchcenter.com/giving
. Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Memories may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com
