Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
(281) 449-6511
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
1928 - 2019
Ida Hoffart Obituary
Ida M. Hoffart
1928-2019
Ida (Nana) Mattern Hoffart, 91, of Porter, Texas passed into eternal rest on October 25, 2019. She was born March 7, 1928 in Plantersville, Texas. Ida had a passion for cooking, roses and the color pink.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Catherine Mattern, husband of 71 years Mike Hoffart, grandson Bubba Perry, nine sisters and three brothers. Left to cherish her memories are daughters: Shirley Slaughter and her husband James, Carolyn Hustus, Patsy Perry and her husband Benny; sons: Michael Hoffart and his wife Bette Dianne, Steve Hoffart and his wife Debbie; 14 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and all her devoted caregivers.
Visitation for family and friends will begin on Tuesday, October 28, 2019 at 1pm with a rosary to be recited at 2pm with the funeral ceremony to begin promptly at 2:30pm. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park.
All services will take place in the Family Chapel at Brookside Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 29, 2019
